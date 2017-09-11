Dunkelman paces cross country boys

Sean Dunkelman turned in a solid 12th-place performance Saturday at the 55th annual Nevada Union Invitational in Grass Valley, Calif.

Dunkelman, a senior, ran a time of 17:01 over the hill-lined 3-mile course at Nevada Union High School in a meet that featured teams from around the Sacramento area as well as Northern Nevada.

"Sean ran a great race, especially on the last nasty hill at 2-and-a-half miles … he ran really strong there," Douglas coach Jay Frey said.

Patrick Voss finished 31st (17:45), Brandon Koyama 79th (18:52), freshman Soma Baligad 82nd (18:59) and Cody Jackson 85th (19:03) to round out the team scoring. Jackson dropped his time on the course by one minute, 53 seconds from last year

Douglas scored 283 points to finish 11th in the 22-team varsity boys field. The Tigers were fifth among eight Northern 4A teams (Spanish Springs won the title by a 114-120 margin ahead of Nevada Union).

In the varsity girls race, Maya Smith finished 15th (20:33). Addison Gregory was 37th (21:34), Baylee Wood 41st (21:48), Quincy Russell 53rd (22:10) and Maegan Collins 70th (23:11).

Douglas finished seventh as a team with 210 points. The Tigers were third among Northern 4A teams.

Douglas finished third in the JV team race with 108 points. Sophomore Calvin Doerr placed 15th (19:40) and freshman Luccas Peterson 20th (19:57) to pace the Tigers. Doerr improved his time on the course by 2 minutes, 23 seconds.

The Tigers run again Friday at a Sierra League meet that is set for a 3 p.m. start at Hidden Valley Regional Park in Reno.