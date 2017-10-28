Dunkelman finishes eighth, qualifies for cross country state berth

Douglas High's Sean Dunkelman extended his cross country season by one more week with an eighth-place performance in the boys race at the Northern 4A Region Cross Country Championships Friday in Sparks.

Dunkelman, the only senior in the Douglas lineup, logged a time of 17:30 over the 5,000-meter course at Shadow Mountain Sports Complex that was good enough to qualify for the state meet this coming Saturday on the same Shadow Mountain course. He was the lone Douglas qualifier.

Dunkelman's time was a 5K personal best at altitude and put him only 12 seconds out of fifth-place overall in a field of 76 finishers.

The top three teams and five individuals from non-qualifying teams qualified for the state meet.

A young Douglas team finished 10th with 240 points. Freshman Soma Baligad was the Tigers' No. 2 finisher with a 19:18 effort for 53rd overall. Sophomore Calvin Doerr was a step behind in 19:20, while junior Brandon Koyama ran 19:56, sophomore Cody Jackson 20:10, junior Ethan Daniels 20:12 and freshman Remington Hill-Holeman set a personal record of 20:54.

Spanish Springs had five runners crack the top 15 to win the team title with 40 points. McQueen (101 points) and Damonte Ranch (108) took second- and third-place respectively.

The race for first-place individually was a three-way dead heat, as Aric Turner of Damonte Ranch edged Matthew Hakin and Daniel Horner of Spanish Springs. All three were clocked in 17:00.

GIRLS

Douglas junior Maya Smith placed 25th in a time of 22:32 and the Tigers finished seventh as a team with 171 points.

Sophomore Addison Gregory placed 31st (22:45) for the Tigers, while senior Baylee Wood 35th (23:01), senior Leslee Alaniz 37th (23:08) and senior Hannah Corgan 46th (23:54) to round out the team scoring.

Damonte Ranch outdistanced defending state champion Reno, 73-82, to take first-place in the team standings. Reed was third with 100 points.

Reno freshman Penelope Smerdon was the individual gold medalist in 19:37.