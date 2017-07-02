Ducks rally past Reed | RecordCourier.com

Luke Ackermann's two-run triple in the fifth inning put the 16U Douglas Ducks out front to stay Wednesday afternoon in a 7-4 summer baseball win at home against Reed.

Douglas scored twice in the fifth inning to take a 5-4 lead, then added two insurance runs in the sixth to close out the contest at Douglas High School.

Reed scored four runs in the top of the fifth to take a 4-3 lead. The Ducks answered in the bottom half of the inning, however, as Chris Thacker and Austin Sullivan reached on singles and Ackerman followed with his triple.

Matt Goff tripled and Thacker doubled in the sixth inning as the Ducks extended their lead to 7-4.

Dylan Lee pitched 1.2 hitless and scoreless innings in relief to pick up the win for Douglas. Lee had three strikeouts, the last two retired the side with the potential tying run on second base in the sixth inning, and he allowed one walk.

James Hubbard came on to pitch the seventh, and even though Reed put two runners on base thanks to errors, he retired the side on a strikeout and infield pop foul to close out the game and earn the save.

Goff started and pitched 4.1 innings, allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits with four strikeouts and two walks.