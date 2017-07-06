Ducks rally for win at Incline | RecordCourier.com

A three-run fifth inning rally put the Douglas Ducks 16U summer baseball team out front to stay on its way to an 8-6 win against the Incline Storm Wednesday in Incline Village.

The Ducks also scored three runs in the fourth inning in a game that saw four lead changes.

Matthew Goff, Austin Grant and Gage Hoyle pitched three-hit ball and allowed three earned runs for Douglas. Hoyle came on with one out in the sixth inning and retired the side with two runners on base, then pitched a scoreless seventh to earn credit for the save.

Incline went up 3-1 in the third inning and 5-4 in the fourth. The Ducks answered immediately each time.

In the fifth inning, Camden Brown hit a leadoff single and advanced on Tre Pimental's sacrifice bunt. Austin Sullivan followed with an RBI single to tie the score. Chris Thacker singled and then two runs scored to make it 7-5 when James Hubbard hit a ground ball that was misplayed for an error.

Douglas also scored three runs in the fourth. Thacker reached base on an error and scored on Calvin Doerr's ground out. Grant delivered a two-out single to drive another run home and then scored on Hoyle triple to left field as Douglas went up, 4-3.

Pimental walked and scored on Goff's single to give Douglas a 1-0 lead in the first inning.