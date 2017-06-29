Ducks fall in extra innings | RecordCourier.com

A two-run eighth inning rally was the difference Tuesday when the Outlaws Blue posted a 5-3 summer baseball win against the Douglas Ducks during 16U action.

The Ducks scored three runs in the sixth to tie the score 3-all and send the game to extra innings on the Douglas High School JV field. The Outlaws Blues took the lead for good on a two-out, two-run double in the top of the eighth inning.

Douglas erased a 3-0 deficit in the sixth. Luke Ackermann led off the rally when he reached base on an error and courtesy runner Wyatt Grisell scored on Calvin Doerr's single to center field. Aiden Budden followed with a one-out double and Doerr scored when Matt Goff's infield grounder was misplayed for an error. Budden scored to tie the game on Chris Thacker's sacrifice fly.

Doerr hit 2-for-4 to lead Douglas offensively. Goff had two stolen bases in the game.

The Outlaws Blue put runners on first and second with one out in the sixth inning, however, Douglas second baseman Austin Sullivan caught a line drive and stepped on the bag for an unassisted double play to end the rally.

Ackermann pitched six complete innings, allowed three runs (one earned) on eight hits to go with six strikeouts and four walks.

The Outlaw Blues scored three runs on three singles and one error to take a 3-0 lead in the first inning.