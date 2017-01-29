Dress for conditions when fishing | RecordCourier.com

Hello, fellow anglers. The weather may be questionable but many anglers are getting out and doing well. You just need to dress a little warmer for the occasion.

Last week, I fished with Tom Blotter from Minden. We set out to fish Topaz Lake about 7 a.m. on Saturday and as we turned off Highway 395, Topaz Park Road was a little icy so we had to use a little extra caution in our driving.

Before we knew it, we realized the truck was no longer turning left and we came within 6 inches of going off of the edge right into a 20-foot drop. Luckily, with some skillful maneuvering, Tom was able to straighten up the vehicle and continue down the road.

Even at low speed and four-wheel drive, icy road can be dangerous. I am hoping NDOT will read this report and consider a guard rail at that intersection.

We launched the boat at the county ramp, which I must complement Douglas County Parks Department on a great job of keeping the area clear for fellow anglers to use safely. The lake had a thick pea soup-like fog hovering over it until about 1 p.m. We did not have a GPS so we trolled by sight and remembrance of the lake’s contour. Visibility was about 100 feet, but by 4 p.m. we had caught and released a total of 21 nice rainbows, a few in the 2-3 pound class. We trolled J5 and J7 Rapalas in a hot steel and Fire Tiger pattern. Tom and I caught as many on the top line as we did on the deep lines.

Topaz Lake has been doing well for anglers with a little patience. On Tuesday we ventured back up and the day started off slow with many small 10- to 12-inch rainbows. I did catch one small brown that was quickly released. Not until 2 p.m. did we get into a great bite on our top lines, again with Rapalas. As quick as it came up, the bite was over. One thing we noticed was that there was a small hatch coming off the lake — they were a small black gnat-like fly.

Just a reminder that anywhere you to venture to, dress warm and be prepared for any and everything including the road conditions.

Now for the local fishing report:

CAPLES LAKE: The lake has plenty of ice on it. The only problem is getting to it, as the lake has 4 to 6 feet of snow on top of that ice. I have not received any fishing reports these last few weeks due to many storms that have rolled in.

RED LAKE: I received a report from Josh Otto a couple weeks ago. The lake had 4 feet of snow on top of 5 feet of ice. This was before our latest weather events. Josh was jigging a 3/4 silver Kastmaster and caught a 15-inch cutthroat trout. He told me the fishing was slower than the last couple of years.

INDIAN CREEK RESERVOIR: The gate on the paved road has been closed for a few weeks. It may open up when the weather changes and clears up a little. I spoke with a couple of anglers who reported a couple inches of ice on the lake last week. The dirt road from Diamond Valley Road was open, but was a little nasty to get in. I would recommend you to stay away from the lake for a couple more weeks just for safety reasons. The lake was planted back in November by Alpine County and there will be plenty of fish that will be very hungry as soon as the road is safe to venture in on.

TOPAZ LAKE DERBY: First-place last week went to Gary Dykes of Topaz Lake. Gary weighed in a 4.5-pound rainbow at 21.5 inches. Second-place went to John Watts from Sacramento with a 4.3-pound rainbow. There were 108 fish weighed in over the 2-pound mark. Only one tagged fish has come in this year, so there are plenty more tagged fish to be caught. Remember, they are worth $100 cash money if you bring them to the Topaz General Store to be verified. Call Topaz Lodge at 266-3888 if you need information.

TOPAZ LAKE FISHING REPORT: Trolling has been productive for those with a little patience. Needle fish or Rapalas have been most productive. The lake level has come up to almost full capacity. The water clarity is rated at stained with a about five feet of visibility. There is still some debris on the lake so be careful while boating. The shore anglers have also been productive using Gulp power dough or various colors of Powerbait. Inflated night crawlers also have been working well. If you have not fished the lake since the many storms, keep an eye on your depth finder. You have to adapt to the many shelves the lake now has to offer. With this high water, the bass fishing will be great in the early spring months. The Douglas County ramp is open, or if you want to rent a boat. The Topaz Landing Marina is open and can be reached at 266-3550.

MASON VALLEY WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA: The Nevada Department of Wildlife has been planting trout in Hinkson Slough and North Pond. The area will be open on the second Saturday in February. There are some special regulations for the area. I would recommend to go on the NDOW website to learn the size, bag limits and gear restrictions. Also included in this area is the Fort Churchill cooling ponds.

Good luck on your next fishing adventure. If you have a photo of your catch, send it to dprice@receordcourier.com. If you have a report or a question in our local fishing area, call the Naw line at 267-9722.

Hope to see you on the waters. Good fishin’ and tight lines.