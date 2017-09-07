Douglas sweeps North Valleys

Talyn Jackson's all-around performance on Tuesday night helped lead the Douglas High volleyball team to a 3-0 victory against North Valleys in Reno.

Jackson, a senior who has verbally committed to Virginia Tech, had 15 kills, six assists and five digs for Tigers in their Northern 4A crossover match against the Panthers (0-2, 0-7).

Douglas won by game scores of 25-14, 25-11, 25-15.

Hailey Hughes added five kills and two blocks. Hannah Kyle added six kills, Erika Leitenbauer eight service points and 12 digs, Isabella Tomassi 5 kills and 3 service points, to go with Maddy Rozier's seven service points (three aces) and 16 assists. Lindsay Marangi contributed in four different categories with eight service points (four aces), two kills, five digs and three assists.

The Tigers were coming off a challenging test over the weekend when they went 3-4 against opponents from three states at the High Sierra Invitational in Reno.

FRESHMEN

Recommended Stories For You

Douglas defeated North Valleys, 25-5, 25-17. Alyssa Jenkins had seven aces, Meadow Skull three and Kyla Palaroan two. Chloe Stein and Sage Hubkey had two kills each.