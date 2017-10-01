Douglas volleyball sweeps past Wooster

The Douglas Tigers cruised to a 3-0 victory against the Wooster Colts Thursday night during their Sierra League match in Reno.

Douglas (6-3 league, 10-7 overall) won by scores of 25-13, 25-14, 25-13.

The Tigers snapped a two-match losing streak with two key league tests coming up this week — Tuesday against Galena in Reno and Thursday at home against Carson.

Meanwhile, the Douglas freshman team aced its match on Thursday at Wooster, 2-0. The Tigers won by scores of 25-8, 25-7.

Haley Passnik contributed eight service aces, Sage Hubkey six, Kyla Palaroan five and Chloe Stein five.

Hubkey led the Tigers in kills with three, while Caitlyn Stephens and Kai Mattinson added two each. Passnik was credited with two digs.

Senior men's golf club winners announced

Marshall McCurdy, Henry Teague, Rene Ojeda and Andrew Warner combined to win Flight A on Wednesday during Empire Ranch Senior Men's Golf Club tournament play in Dayton.

The winning team carded a net score of 116 at Dayton Valley Golf Club to win a tournament that featured a four-man team, two-best ball format.

Brick Ludington, Wade Walker, Tom Teders and Mike Vadnais took second-place on a tie-breaker with their score of 120. Gary Mick, Kurt Cleek, Maurice Dias and Jack Medeiros placed third at 120. Blind bogies consisted of scores picked at random by a computer

Myron Carpenter and John Sullivan combined with two blind bogey partners to win Flight B at 116. Paul Lockwood, Joe Gibson, Tom Harlow and Ray Huntley took second-place at 119. Greg Bentley, Donnie Curd, Don Wilson and Skip Yokota took third-place at 121.

Closest-to-the-pin winners included Sullivan on No. 4, Dave Knighton on No. 6, Bentley on No. 13 and Mike Logue on No. 16.

China Spring golf tourney Monday

A $10,000 hole-in-one prize will be featured Monday when China Spring Youth Camp hosts its Valley Sandbagger Golf Tournament at the Genoa Lakes Golf Club.

The hole-in-one prize money is being offered courtesy of the Carson Valley Inn. The closest-to-the-pin prize is two days of golf for two players at Genoa Lakes.

An 11 a.m. shotgun start on the Lakes Course is scheduled for the four-person scramble. The $100 cost includes fees, cart, range balls and a barbecue lunch. Tee prizes will be given away and mulligans will be available.

Contact Tiffany Dubois at tdubois@douglas.nv.gov or 265-5350, ext. 121, for information.

Oktoberfest golf tournament set for Oct. 17 at Carson Valley

The annual Oktoberfest golf event is set for Oct. 17 with a 10 a.m. shotgun start at Carson Valley Golf Course.

The scramble event costs $40. For season pass holders it's the usual fee plus $15.

Call 265-3181 for information.

WAVE Fishing Derby Saturday at Topaz Lake

Welcome All Veterans Everywhere (WAVE) will host its Fishing Derby Saturday at Topaz Lake.

The event will be held from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. as a fundraiser for WAVE's program to assist veterans.

The entry fee is $50. Prizes for tagged fish include $2,500 for a gold tag, $1,000 for silver and $500 for bronze. Fifty other prizes worth at least $50 also will be available.

Prizes will be awarded for catches on Sept. 30 and will be limited to one prize per entry. A fishing license will be required.

Kokanee Trail Runs to be held Oct. 8 near South Lake Tahoe

The Tahoe Mountain Milers Running Club will host its annual Kokanee Trail Runs next Sunday at the sno-park near South Lake Tahoe.

A lineup of races starts with a half-marathon at 7 a.m. from the sno-park, off Highway 89 north of U.S. 50 past Camp Richardson. The Tadpole Trot will start at 8 a.m., followed by the 5K and 10K races at 8:30 a.m. Walkers are welcome for the 5K and 10K.

Race day registration for each of the races will open at 6 a.m. Registration also is available the day before during the Oktoberfest festivities at Camp Richardson. Visit tahoemtnmilers.org for online registration.

The half-marathon course will give participants views of Lake Tahoe and Fallen Leaf Lake.

The cost is $60 for the half marathon, $50 for the 5K and 10K and $20 for the Tadpole Trot. An extra $5 will be charged on-site registration will cost an extra $5.

Awards will be presented to the top three finishers in each age and gender division.

Visit http://www.tahoemtnmilers.org or email race director Ken Kasterko at ken.kasterko@gmail.com for more information.

College Showcase in Carson City set for Oct. 14-15

The College Exposure Showcase is coming to Carson City on Oct. 14-15 at the MAC Center.

Seven college coaches — two from William Jessup and one each from Folsom Lake College (community college), Columbia College, South Puget Sound Community College, Ray Navarro, Yakima Valley Community College and Osa Esene from Blue Mountain CC — will be in attendance during the two days. William Jessup is an NAIA school located in Rocklin, Calif.

The cost is $195 before Oct. 1 and $245 after.

Drills and fundamentals plus games are on the schedule for both days.

Contact Brant Minor at CoachMinor3@gmail.com or go to MaxHoops.com for information.