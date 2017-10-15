Douglas volleyball rallies for key win

The Douglas High volleyball team kept its postseason hopes alive Thursday night with a come-from-behind 3-2 victory against Damonte Ranch in Reno.

Douglas (7-6, 11-10) ended a three-match losing streak and moved a step closer to fourth-place in the Sierra League standings. Damonte Ranch (7-5, 13-7) still has a half-game lead in the race for the league's fourth and final seed into the Northern 4A Region Tournament.

Douglas won by game scores of 25-22, 10-25, 22-25, 25-22, 15-8. The Tigers are now 1-2 in five-set matches this season, the two losses coming against Damonte Ranch on Sept. 26 and Carson on Oct. 5.

The Tigers are at home for two matches next week, Tuesday against Wooster and Thursday against Galena. The regular season concludes on Oct. 24 when the Tigers visit Carson.

Douglas lost 3-0 on Tuesday against league leading Bishop Manogue in Reno. The Miners won 25-17, 25-21, 25-17.

Manogue leads the league with its 11-1 record, followed by Carson at 8-4, Galena 7-4, Damonte Ranch and Douglas.

FROSH

Douglas improved its season record to 13-1 with a straight-set victory at Damonte Ranch. The Tigers won by scores of 25-5, 25-19.

On Tuesday, the Tigers settled a score with a 2-1 victory at Manogue in the third meeting between the two teams this season. The Tigers won 25-22, 18-25, 15-6.

Douglas and Manogue had split two previous meetings, with the Tigers winning a preseason tournament match in August while the Miners won a league match in Minden.

Maddy Surane and Meadow Shull had six and five kills respectively to lead Douglas at the net, while Bella Guerrazzi also contributed three kills. Sophia Marieich and Alyssa Jenkins had four service aces each. Caitlyn Stephens contributed four back row digs and Haley Passnik had three.