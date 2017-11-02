Douglas volleyball loses at Reno

An early opportunity slipped away from the Douglas High volleyball team in its opening round Northern 4A Region Tournament match Tuesday night at Reno. And the defending tournament champion Huskies pounced on that opening on their way to a 3-1 victory.

Reno (29-2 overall — 79-14 sets won and lost) won by game scores of 27-25, 21-25, 25-19, 25-20 in a rematch of last year's region tournament finals. The Huskies won that match 3-2.

Douglas (18-13 overall) had the lead and serve in the opening set and was unable to convert, coach Suzi Townsell pointed out.

"You can't give away a set to a good team … that was the difference," she said afterward.

The Huskies are now riding a 21-match win streak, their only losses coming against St. Francis (Sacramento) and St. Mary's (Stockton) on Sept. 2 at the High Sierra Invitational.

Douglas lost each of its four matches against Reno (29-2) this season, three of which took place in tournaments.

Talyn Jackson had 10 kills and two blocks for Douglas. Hailey Hughes added six kills and Madison Rozier handed out 10 assists. Olivia Johnson had 25 digs and Erika Leitenbauer 11. Parker Buddy led the Huskies with 11 kills and Karson Nakagama had 36 assists.

Townsell described the season as a success overall.

"Of course, we are sorry to end sooner than later," she said. "We had an up and down season but finished on high marks. The team really enjoyed each other and it showed on the floor. Even in difficult times they pulled together. This team learned a ton from one another … we are grateful for this wonderful group of young ladies!"