Douglas visits Damonte Friday night | RecordCourier.com

Coming off back-to-back losses that were decided by a combined total of six points last week, the Douglas High boys basketball team will be looking to rebound when it faces some key tests this coming week.

Douglas (2-5 league, 3-13 overall to start this week) opened the Sierra League portion of its schedule Tuesday with a 76-51 loss at Bishop Manogue in Reno. Dalton Davis scored a career-high 16 points, while Josh Meza added nine and Austin Clutts eight for Douglas.

Bishop Manogue took over sole possession of first-place in the Sierra League standings, one game ahead of Galena and Carson (both 5-1). Carson defeated Galena on Tuesday night, 47-43.

Four teams from both the Sierra and High Desert Leagues will advance to the Northern 4A Region Tournament in February.

The Tigers return to Reno Friday at Damonte Ranch (girls at 5:15 p.m. and boys at 7). Douglas and Damonte Ranch are now tied for fourth-place (2-5).

Looking ahead on the schedule, Douglas will be at home next week to play Wooster on Tuesday and Galena on Friday. The Tigers visit arch rival Carson for on Jan. 24.

The Douglas girls lost 76-17 at league-leading Manogue on Tuesday.