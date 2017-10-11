Douglas turn tables on Miners

Peri Buck scored two goals, while Abby Jens, Amelia Cochran and Claire Ingrey added one each on Tuesday to spark the Douglas High girls soccer team to a 5-1 victory against Bishop Manogue in Reno.

By winning, Douglas (8-1-3 league, 12-1-3 overall) remained within striking distance of undefeated Galena in the race for first-place in the Sierra League. It was also significant since the Tigers settled for a 1-1 tie with Manogue (4-7-1, 4-10-1) on Sept. 23 in Minden.

More important to coach Rick Smith, though, was the manner in which the Tigers won.

"We had a good game, pretty much a complete game," Smith said. "It wasn't spectacular, but we were solid throughout the game. We had no letdowns."

Jens scored first and Buck delivered her two goals to give the Tigers a 3-0 lead that stood at halftime.

Ingrey and Cochran added second-half goals to provide insurance for Douglas. Ingrey's score came on a header that was set up by Maci Weston's corner kick.

"That was a pretty goal," Smith said of the goal by Ingrey. "Maci placed the ball perfectly and Claire just rose up above everyone and put it in the back of the net."

Douglas returns to action Saturday with a 10:45 a.m. game at Damonte Ranch (7-4-1 league), then hosts Wooster for a 7 p.m. Senior Night contest on Tuesday at Keith Roman Field. The Tigers will also be at home on Oct. 21 for a showdown against Galena.

The top two finishers in both the Sierra and High Desert leagues will receive home field advantage on Oct. 30 for the opening round of the Northern 4A Region Tournament.

"It was nice to get this one … Manogue is always tough," Smith said. "Hopefully we can keep it going and get another one on Saturday. We're not looking ahead to anyone. We're just taking it one game at a time."