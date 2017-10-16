Douglas tennis season ends at regional

Douglas High girls tennis team saw its season end on Friday with a pair of losses during the Northern 4A Region Tournament quarterfinals in Reno.

Kari Coziahr in singles and the doubles team of Shelby Casaus and Kelsey Carlson won their second-round matches Friday morning to advance to the quarterfinal round, where they both lost to No. 2 seeds during tournament play at Bishop Manogue High School. Coziahr lost to Reno's Celeste Parker 6-2, 6-1, while Carlson and Casaus lost to Galena's Ally Cohen and Amy Eftimoff, 6-0, 6-0.

Earlier, Coziahr defeated Manogue's Rose Berry in three sets, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4. Shelby and Kelsey swept past McQueen's Kaylee Moore and Emma Warnich in two sets.

In other matches for Douglas on Friday, junior Nikki Alexander fought hard in a 6-4, 6-3 loss to Reed's fourth-seeded Courtney Shinegawa. In doubles, junior Haley Doughty and freshman Natalie Alexander dropped a 6-2, 6-1 to Reno's No. 1 seeded team of Jazlynn Parker and Jill Rovetti. Parker and Rovetti eventually defeated Galena's Cohen and Eftimoff in the championship round, 6-4, 7-6 (5).