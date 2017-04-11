Douglas swimmers extend win streaks | RecordCourier.com

Depth paid off Saturday when both the Douglas High boys and girls swimming and diving teams extended their lengthy Northern 4A conference dual meet win streaks.

While the Douglas girls only won two of 12 events, they posted wins over Spanish Springs, 184-128, and Wooster, 231-73, during the double dual meet held at the Carson Valley Swim Center (diving was held at the University of Nevada). Meanwhile, the Douglas boys showed quality and quantity in their wins over Spanish Springs, 197-98, and Wooster, 209-61.

The Douglas girls have now won 84 consecutive conference meets and the boys have won 69 straight.

BOYS

Douglas won 10 of 12 events, including sweeps of the top four places in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke during the boys competition.

Justin Hight led a Douglas sweep of the top four places in the 200 IM with a 2:09.40 clocking, followed by teammates Taylor Knowles (2:13.51), freshman Chris Manning (2:19.00) and Jayden Forbes (2:25.45).

The Tigers also swept the top four places in the 100 breaststroke with Joe Sullivan (1:06.58), Joey Smithen (1:08.83), Manning (1:11.13) and Daniel Taylor (1:12.81).

Hight posted a time of 5:12.57 to win the 500 freestyle. Knowles placed second (5:29.13) and Sullivan third (5:36.52).

Douglas won the 200 medley relay, as Josh Smithen, Manning, Hight and Tanner Souza combined for a time of 1:52.78. The Tigers also won the 200 freestyle relay, as Joey Smithen, Hunter Richardson, Josh Smithen and Sullivan went 1:34.76.

Josh Smithen won the 100 backstroke (57.40), just ahead of Wooster's Moises Martinez (58.75). Smithen won the 200 freestyle (2:00.60), followed by Kade Forbes in second-place (2:09.59).

Souza won the 50 freestyle (26.39), just ahead of Jorge Monge of Spanish Springs (26.97).

Joey Smithen took second-place in a closely contested 100 butterfly (56.84), right behind Wooster's Martinez (56.15).

Richardson won the 100 freestyle (56.45), while Souza placed third for the Tigers (59.96).

Alexander Laningham took first-place in diving with a score of 107.00. Matthew Armbrust was second (89.15).

GIRLS

Tiffany Robinson and Kaela Forvilly went 1-2 in the 50 freestyle with respective times of 28.02 and 28.14.

Kaila Duffy took second-place (2:09.88) and freshman Cailey Tollman third (2:10.33) in the 200 freestyle.

Tollman placed second in the 500 freestyle (5:40.62), behind only Spanish Springs' Samantha Beck (5:37.57, a fourth-place medalist in the 100 breaststroke at the 2016 state meet). Duffy placed third (5:58.70).

Lilyanne Bickmore took first-place in the 100 butterfly (1:04.21).

Bickmore also took second-place in the 200 IM (2:26.07), behind only Beck of Spanish Springs (2:23.87).

Olivia Tahti led Douglas in the girls diving with her 129.50-point score.