Douglas sweeps Spanish Springs

The Douglas High volleyball team remained undefeated in league play Thursday with a 3-0 win at home against Spanish Springs.

Douglas (6-2 overall, 3-0 league) won by game scores of 25-20, 25-15, 25-9 in a rematch of last year's region tournament semifinals. The Tigers won that semifinal in four sets against the senior-laden Cougars to clinch a state tournament berth.

Spanish Springs (7-5 overall, 3-1 league) absorbed its first loss of the Northern 4A cross-over schedule.

JUNIOR VARSITY

Spanish Springs won 28-26, 22-25, 12-15.

Emily Carr contributed five blocks, Mayci Mariani five kills and Leah Schemenauer two aces. Kendal Moore led the defense with 10 digs.

FROSH

Chloe Stein and Sophia Maricich had four aces each Douglas won 25-14, 25-9. Sage Hubkey had four kills. Caitlyn Stephens, Kayla Smith, Bella Clarke and Haley Passink were credited by the coaching staff for their back row defense (Stephens had four digs).