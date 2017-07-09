Douglas soccer grads play for WPSL Liberty | RecordCourier.com

The Reno Tahoe Liberty FC — a team that includes two Douglas High School graduates, Ally Freitas and Amber Gwinn — will wrap up its Women's Premier Soccer League season at home next Sunday in Reno.

The Liberty will face the Players Soccer Club from Las Vegas in a 7 p.m. Mountain West Division game at Bishop Manogue High School.

Gwinn, a 2002 Douglas graduate, opened the season in May as a starter on the Liberty's defensive line and Freitas, a 2009 graduate (she set a school single-season scoring record during the 2008 season) started as a starting midfielder.

Two of their Liberty teammates are former Carson High standouts, Valerie Sue Meyer (2017 grad now headed to Saint Mary's College of California and Shelly Gamble (1999 graduate and more recently head coach of Bishop Manogue's girls team).

The Liberty (1-1-1 in the division standings) played games on Friday and Saturday against the Utah Arrows in Salt Lake City.