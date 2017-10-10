Douglas runners face elite California talent

The Douglas High cross country team faced an elite field of runners Saturday at the 39th annual Clovis Invitational in Fresno, Calif.

Sean Dunkelman logged the top individual performance and the Tigers' girls team took 20th in their medium schools division race in a meet that featured 18 races and more than 4,000 runners.

Coach Jay Frey pointed out that the Tigers logged 11 personal record times and that eight of those surpassed one minute.

"It was a really great day of racing for the team," Frey noted.

Dunkelman ran 16:25 to place 33rd in the medium schools boys race, which had 246 finishers on the same 5,000-meter (3.1 miles) course at Woodward Park where the California state meet will be held in November. The senior passed the one-mile mark in 5:06 and went on to surpass his previous 5K personal record by 26 seconds. Dunkelman also improved the time he ran last year on the Woodward Park course by 65 seconds.

The Douglas girls finished 20th out of 31 teams in their division, paced by Maya Smith's 19:48 effort for 35th-place. Addison Gregory clocked a time of 20:54 to finish 89th while Baylee Wood finished 96th in 21:05, an improvement of 54 seconds from her time at Clovis last year. Quincy Russell ran 22:10, Hannah Corgan 22:45, Imogene Tierney 22:59 and Maegan Collins 23:07 in a race that had 214 finishers.

The Douglas boys finished 30th as a team. A total of 16 seconds separated the team's No. 2 through 5 runners, as Brandon Koyama ran 17:58, Cody Jackson 18:03, Soma Baligad 18:04 and Ethan Daniels 18:14. Calvin Doerr ran 18:23 and Ethan Lee 18:56 to round out the Tigers' top seven.

Douglas will run at the Sierra League Championships on Oct. 20 at Rancho San Rafael Park in Reno.