Douglas Rodeo this weekend | RecordCourier.com

The season all-around points leaders are Dario Ceresola of Fernley and Caleb Hendrix of Fallon in the boys standings, along with sisters Riata and Dally Goemmer of Battle Mountain in the girls standings. All four competed at the high school nationals in 2016.

Junior high and high school rodeo competitors from around Nevada will converge on Carson Valley this weekend when the Douglas-Carson High School Rodeo Club hosts its annual rodeo.

Competition in the Douglas Rodeo, the ninth stop of the Nevada High School Rodeo Association's 2016-17 season, begins Friday and continues through Saturday and Sunday at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.

The competition is scheduled to begin Friday at noon with the cutting and working cow horse events, as well as a trap shoot and rifle shoot at 8 a.m. Barrel racing and pole bending events are set to start at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, the rodeo begins at 9 a.m. with all events, and on Sunday, competition begins at 8 a.m. On Saturday night, the club is hosting an open Tommy Lee Jackpot Team Roping.

The Carson-Douglas Rodeo Club is composed of 10 high school and junior high students from the Carson, Douglas and surrounding areas.

Corley Raper placed third in pole bending and goat tying last weekend during the Fallon Rodeo at the Churchill County Fairgrounds. Katie Cullen also placed eighth in girls cutting.

For the season, Raper is third in barrel racing, fourth in pole bending, fourth in goat tying and sixth in the all-around state points standings.

The local club had two junior high winners last weekend in Fallon: McKenzie Raper in girls breakaway and goat tying, along with Lander Smith in chute dogging. Smith also placed third in boys goat tying.

Looking ahead on the schedule, the state junior high school and high school final rodeo will be held May 25-29 in Winnemucca.

Top qualifiers in each event will move on to compete at national events. The Junior High School National Finals Rodeo will be held June 18-24 in Lebanon, Tenn., the Silver State International Rodeo on July 3-8 in Winnemucca and the High School National Finals Rodeo on July 16-22 in Gillette, Wyo.

The season began in September in White Pine County, took a two-month break in December and January, then resumed with the spring schedule in February.