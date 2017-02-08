Douglas rallies past Galena | RecordCourier.com

This time, the Douglas High boys basketball team was able to come back and close out the deal.

Down by nine points after one quarter, the Tigers rallied to pull out a 61-54 victory against Galena at The Cave in Reno. The scenario was similar on Jan. 20 in Minden when the Tigers trailed by 14 points by halftime then came back to force overtime before Galena pulled out a 47-38 win.

This provides a momentum-builder for the Tigers, who are locked into the Sierra League’s No. 4 seed and an opening round game at Spanish Springs Tuesday to open the Northern 4A Region Tournament. The Tigers have now won three straight games, while Galena saw its seven-game win streak end on Tuesday.

The regular season ends tonight when Douglas (7-8, 9-16) celebrates Senior Night with a 7 p.m. rivalry game against Carson (11-4, 11-11).

Ryan Barnes shot 4-for-6 from beyond the arc and finished with a career-high 18 points for the Tigers in their win at Galena. Tre Jackson had 17 points and three assists, while point guard Jordan Warren contributed a career-high 14 to aid the Tigers offensively.

Galena (12-3 league, 20-5 overall), which had already clinched the Sierra’s No. 1 seed, jumped out to a 17-8 first-quarter advantage. The Tigers cut the gap to 31-28 at halftime and then fought their way to a 44-39 lead at the end of three quarters.

The Tigers helped their cause by shooting 9-for-11 at the free throw line and only turning the ball over 11 times during the contest.

Tonight, Carson needs to win in order to have a shot at the No. 2 seed and a home game on Tuesday against either McQueen or Reed to open the playoffs. Carson is the defending region tournament champion.

Galena needs to win tonight at home against Damonte Ranch to clinch the league championship outright. The Grizzlies will play their region opener at home against either Reed or McQueen.