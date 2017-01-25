Douglas prepares for homestretch | RecordCourier.com

With five games left in the Sierra League regular season, the Douglas High boys basketball team remains in control of fourth-place and in control of its own playoff destiny.

Douglas starts the second round of Sierra League play Friday night with a home game against Bishop Manogue.

The Tigers also host Damonte Ranch next Tuesday in a matchup between teams competing for the league’s fourth and final seed into the Northern 4A Region Tournament next month.

The Tigers are coming off a 45-41 loss at Carson on Tuesday night and a 47-38 overtime loss this past Friday at the hands of Galena, a game in which they rallied from a 14-point halftime deficit to force an extra period.

The Tigers climbed into contention with a 13-1 third-quarter run, then tied the score twice in the fourth quarter. After halftime, the Grizzlies went without a field goal until sophomore Trae Thomson scored on an inside shot with 4:44 left in the fourth quarter.

Jordan Warren came up with a steal that led to two Tre Jackson free throws and Dalton Davis put in a layup to bring Douglas to 34-33 with 1:38 left in the fourth quarter. The Tigers had an opportunity to move on top after Josh Meza rebounded a missed free throw, only to turn the ball over with 12.8 seconds remaining in regulation.

Galena only converted one-of-four free throws in the final 18 seconds and Douglas tied the score at 35-all when Jackson sank two free throws with 2.9 seconds showing on the clock.

The Grizzlies took charge at the outset of overtime as Dillon Voyles and Stettler Anderson combined to score 11 points. The 6-3 Anderson scored on two inside shots to give the Grizzlies an early advantage in the extra period and Voyles, a 6-6 senior guard, put the game away as he shot seven-for-eight from the free throw line in the final 56.8 seconds.

Moses Wood, a 6-7 junior, led all scorers with 16 points for the Grizzlies. Wood scored 15 in the first half, including three 3-pointers.

Jackson led Douglas with 14 points, 10 of which came in the second half.

Desmond Hinnant contributed a key 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter as well as four steals.

Nine players scored for the Tigers overall.