Douglas Pop Warner teams have good week

Douglas Pop Warner battled the weather elements in preparation for two home games at Stodick Park last Friday and three away games on Saturday in Reno.

The Tiny Mites showed their Tiger Pride and played a game full of excitement and positive memories on Saturday when they traveled to North Valleys High School in Reno to play against the Reno Panthers. Coach Josh Bilotta said: "The team played hard and had a dominating performance against the Reno Panthers. The offensive line controlled the line of scrimmage, led by Carter Barr, Luis Rodriguez, and Dominic Tribon. The defense was stifling allowing very little yardage all game. They were led by Kaison Byrd and Liam Wyatt."

The Mitey Mites were at home for a 33-0 victory against the Carson Senators. After the game Coach Allen Peake said: "The players played a tough game and overcame the odds."

The Junior Pee Wee Tigers were on the road for a 22–0 loss at Galena High School against the Reno Grizzlies. Coach Danny Thorton said: "Another slow start and untimely penalties put us in an early hole again this week. The Grizzlies played a great game on Saturday and took advantage of every opportunity."

The Pee Wee squad, which consists of 15 players, was on the road again this week for a 32-0 victory against the Reno Grizzlies. Coach Dan Brocket said: "Our players work hard during practice and it shows on game day. Excellent game Furious 15."

The Junior Varsity team won 33-0 at home against the Sparks Cougars. Coach Darren Daniels said: "The team played hard and was forced to make many adjustments to battle a very good Sparks Cougar team. We were able to get our passing game going and used our front line to protect our QB. The defense had a stellar game with four interceptions, one for a touchdown. The coaching staff couldn't be happier with the ability of our players to adapt and fit in any spot on the field."

Douglas Pop Warner offers full contact football and cheerleading for boys and girls ages 5 to 14. Call Jim Valentine 781-3704, email dpwtigers@hotmail.com or visit http://www.douglaspopwarner.com for more information about Douglas Pop Warner.