Douglas Pop Warner football teams kick off 2017 season

After several weeks of preseason training, Douglas Pop Warner football teams kicked off their 2017 season with a full slate of games on the road against the Reno Grizzles and as well the Truckee Wolverines.

The Tiny Mites showed their Tiger Pride and played a great game full of excitement and positive memories on Saturday against the Reno Grizzlies at Galena High School. Coach Josh Bilotta said: "Tiny mites had a tough battle against a very good Reno Grizzlies squad. The offense was led by Avery Brown and John Campos with strong showings in the backfield. The defense was led by Jayce Hayward and Jaden Shepard who controlled the line of scrimmage."

The Mitey Mites also opened against the Reno Grizzles with a 35-0 victory. Coach Alllen Peake had the following to say "The players hard work and team spirit showed."

The Junior Pee Wees opened with a tough game and a 13-8 loss against the Truckee Wolverines. Coach Danny Thorton said: "First quarter jitters got the best of us, but I'm really proud of how well our boys responded to adversity!"

The Pee Wees opened with a 29-0 victory against the Truckee Wolverines. Coach Dan Brockett said: "Our athletes played a great game, we executed our assignments well on offense, defense and special teams. Great way to start the season!"

The Junior Varsity team opened its season on the road with a 30-0 victory against the Truckee Wolverines. Coach Darren Daniels said: "The team has been hard at work at practice and their hard work paid off Saturday. Our Offensive line gave our quarterbacks and running backs the ability to execute runs and passes. Our Defense played extremely well limiting the Wolverines Offensive plays. I am really happy with the effort these young men have given this year."

Douglas Pop Warner offers full contact football and cheerleading for boys and girls ages 5 to 14. Pop Warner features the Heads Up Football safety program and stresses fun, safety, participation and scholastics for the athletes. The participants will have a life changing experience as they learn more about themselves and learn teamwork, discipline, commitment, sportsmanship, physical fitness and scholarship. Come see the fun Fridays at Stodick Park.

Visit http://www.douglaspopwarner.com, call Jim Valentine 775-781-3704 or email to dpwtigers@hotmail.com for information.