Douglas lacrosse posts 6-3 win | RecordCourier.com

A second half surge lifted the Douglas girls lacrosse club to a 6-3 win against Damonte Ranch Wednesday afternoon at Gardnerville Elementary School.

Douglas scored four goals to break up a High Sierra Lacrosse contest that was tied 2-2 at halftime en route to a win that improved the team's season record to 2-7. Coach Daunelle Wulstein gave credit to a team effort.

"The whole team was working so well last night," she said. "This is such an athletic and great group of young ladies. They've learned so much … in a couple of years will be a team to watch out for."

Kat Wulstein led the Douglas scoring with three goals, while Carly Howe added two and Peri Buck one. Abby Jens had eight shots on goal and Rachel Holler played a key role in setting up many scoring opportunities, coach Wulstein pointed out.

Madi McNinch played an important role defensively, including a key second-half interception, Ashley Edwards was solid from her point position in front of the net to help support freshman goalkeeper Falan Rose.

"Falan had a great game; she has great lacrosse goal IQ," coach Wulstein said, adding that this was only the second game in which Rose has seen extensive action at goalie.

The coach added praise for the team's two eighth graders, Ashlyn Nelson and Amber Long. Nelson had two shots on goal.

Wednesday's game was the first in nearly two weeks for Douglas, which dropped a 16-9 decision on April 14 at Spanish Springs. Douglas has six games left in its inaugural regular season, including a matchup at home against Bishop Manogue Saturday at 10 a.m. on the Gardnerville Elementary School field. Douglas is scheduled to host Spanish Springs on May 6 and plays its Senior Day game at home on May 13 against Coyote (Northwest Reno).

Visit http://highsierralax.org for more information about the High Sierra Lacrosse League.