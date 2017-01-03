Douglas JV boys State Farm champions | RecordCourier.com

Aided by contributions from a variety of players, the Douglas High JV boys basketball team swept to four straight wins last week to earn championship honors at the 26th annual State Farm Holiday Classic in Reno.

Douglas capped off its run Friday with a 55-45 win over Reed in the championship game at North Valleys High School. Earlier, the Tigers edged past Bishop Manogue Thursday in the semifinals, 36-34, and bested Fernley on Wednesday, 59-31. Tigers also beat Manogue in a back-and-forth opening round game on Tuesday, 61-58.

Hunter Morris, a 6-foot-7 sophomore, was named tournament MVP after he scored 50 points and grabbed 30 rebounds in four games.

Two other Tigers were all-tournament picks: Andrew Collins, a 6-2 sophomore forward, who had 29 points and 28 rebounds; and sophomore guard Sam Brown, who scored 18 points.

Douglas saw its semifinal against Manogue decided on a last-second breakaway layup by Connor Ritchie, off an inbounds pass from Collins. The Miners had taken a 34-32 lead, only to see Douglas tie the score when Brady Rodina drove for a layup. Collins grabbed a rebound and the Tigers called for a timeout with 2.5 seconds left to play, setting the stage for the game-winning play. Collins inbounded a pass from the baseline beyond midcourt, where Ritchie ran down the ball and drove for a layup to make it 36-34 as time expired.

Tuesday’s opener between the Sierra League rivals was close as well. Douglas led Manogue 50-46 at the end of three quarters and five players contributed to the scoring inside the final three minutes. Jason Gray, a 6-5 forward, hit an outside jumper off an assist Rodina to tie the score 55-55 and then Jarrett Rudd fed a pass to Mataello Cota for a driving layup to make it 57-55. Rodina added a pair of free throws and Chase Jackson added two more free throws to extend the lead to 61-58.