Douglas hosts Reno in playoff opener

Note: NIAA ticket prices for playoff games are $10 for adults and $5 for students, with children 8-and-under admitted free. Booster passes, coaches passes or student ID with ASB stickers are not accepted.

Douglas High girls soccer coach Rick Smith is well aware of the stakes in any postseason tournament. There is little room for error and no room for looking past any opponent.

Douglas (15-2-4 overall) is the Sierra League's No. 2 seed coming into the Northern 4A Region Tournament and hosts Reno (11-4-4) in the first round Monday at 6 p.m. at Keith Roman Field.

The winner will move on to face either McQueen or Bishop Manogue in the semifinals at 4 p.m. on Wednesday at Spanish Springs High School.

The first order of business, however, is to win that first game, Smith emphasized.

"It's a single elimination tournament so you have to win each game as it comes," he said. "We've tried all year to just play the game in front of us and not look ahead, and I think we've done a good job."

Douglas was a 3-1 winner when the two teams met on Sept. 19 in Reno. Amelia Cochran and Abby Jens scored goals within a span of about three minutes to break up a 1-all struggle.

Recommended Stories For You

"I think we had a very competitive game," Smith said. "They're (Huskies) a good team and a well coached team."

The Tigers are riding a 25-year streak of playoff appearances, dating back to the formal start of Northern Nevada high school girls soccer in 1993. Douglas has won three Northern large schools championships since 2009, the most recent in 2014, and have won five titles overall.

The girls championship game is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at Spanish Springs. The two finalists qualify for the state tournament on Nov. 10-11 at North Valleys High School in Reno.