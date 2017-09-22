Douglas hosts Huskies for ‘Military Tribute’

Douglas High football will celebrate its second annual Military Tribune Game tonight against the Reno Huskies.

The game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Keith Roman Field. A pre-game ceremony will be held at 6:45 p.m. in which each of the Douglas players will escort a veteran or active military member who has been selected from the community.

This game amounts to a tune-up for both Reno (4-0) and Douglas (1-3) before the start of league play. The Tigers kick off their Sierra League season on Sept. 29 against Bishop Manogue in Reno, and on the same night, Reno hosts Reed in what could be a showdown for the High Desert League championship.

Reno has outscored four opponents (Stagg (Stockton, Calif.), Carson, Sheldon (Sacramento) and Galena) by a combined 111-6 through three quarters. The Huskies have allowed 42 points overall, 36 of which have come in the fourth quarter, and have allowed their opponents an average of 108 yards per game in total offense.

Offensively, the Huskies are averaging 402.5 yards in total yards per game (292.7 rushing).

The Huskies feature Brandon Kaho (6-3, 220), the 2016 High Desert League Player of the Year, and Siaosi Finau (6-0, 250), who was the league's Defensive Player of the Year.

Meanwhile, the Tigers will look to generate some offensive firepower behind quarterback Hunter Hickey, who has rushed for 307 yards with five touchdowns and thrown for another 612 yards with six touchdowns. Devon Ryan is the leading Northern 4A receiver so far this season with 25 catches for 421 yards and five touchdowns.

Senior linebacker Jayden Foster leads the Northern 4A with 44 total tackles (22 solo) for Douglas. Christopher Merritt, another senior linebacker, also ranks among the top 10 with 32 tackles.