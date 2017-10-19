Douglas hosts Galena in soccer showdown

Never mind that the Northern 4A Region Tournament girls soccer seedings are already locked in. You can expect to see a playoff atmosphere Saturday when the Douglas Tigers host the Galena Grizzlies in a matchup between Sierra League frontrunners.

Galena (13-0-1 league, 18-0-1 overall) and Douglas (10-1-3, 15-1-3) are familiar rivals who have square off for numerous important games over the years and, if overall records are any indication, could be destined to meet again to decide the region championship on Nov. 5.

The game is scheduled for a 10:45 a.m. start at Keith Roman Field in the Big George Athletic Complex Stadium.

"It should be a tough game," said Douglas coach Rick Smith, whose Tigers absorbed their only loss by a 2-1 decision at Galena on Oct. 3. "Obviously, we'd like to get a win over a quality team to give us momentum and confidence going into the playoffs."

Douglas, a 4-0 winner Tuesday in its Senior Night game against Wooster, is assured of a second-place finish in the league's regular season standings. Galena clinched the league title Tuesday with a 5-0 victory against Bishop Manogue.

On Tuesday, senior Peri Buck and junior Alexa Moss scored two goals each to lead the Tigers past Wooster (2-14-1).

Moss scored in the sixth minute to put the Tigers out front and added her second in the opening two minutes of the second half to extend that lead to 4-0. Moss has scored eight goals in her last six games.

Buck made it 2-0 in the 11th minute when she followed up on a deflected shot and tapped the ball past near post. Madison Smalley set up the score with a free kick into the box.

Just one minute later, Buck scored again on a one-on-one shot that was assisted by Macey Weston.

The Tigers had another good opportunity in the 54th minute when midfielder Abby Jens made a long run up the left sideline and crossed the ball in front of the net to Buck. The one-on-one shot was denied, however, when Wooster goalkeeper Natalie Hurtado came up with a sliding stop. Unofficially, Hurtado had seven saves on the night, including a stop on Smalley's free kick in the 14th minute.

On the other end, Douglas goalkeeper Jordan Smith registered her eighth shutout of the season on a night when the Colts were only able to get off three shots. The Tigers were bolstered by a defensive line that included Devi Schwartz, Sophia Bottino, Hailey Christensen, Claire Ingrey, freshman Kennedy Cole (call-up from JV) and Smalley.

Notes: Six Douglas seniors were recognized during a pregame ceremony on the field, including Ally Foster, McKenna Hoyle, Jens, Weston, Bottino and Buck. … Douglas defeated Galena 1-0 in the 2014 region tournament championship game.