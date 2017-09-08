Douglas High graduates compete for Wolf Pack

Here's a breakdown of Carson Valley athletes who have graduated from high school and now compete in college:

FOOTBALL

REAGAN ROBERSON — University of Nevada, 2017 Douglas graduate: Roberson saw action at tight end in the Wolf Pack's season-opening 31-20 loss last Saturday at Northwestern. Roberson (6-0, 245) is a walk-on and one of four true freshmen who played in the game for Nevada.

WESLEY HUNDLEY — Earlham College (Richmond, Ind.), 2014 Douglas graduate: Hundley accounted for 282 total yards on Saturday, however, Wilmington College outgained Earlham 583-286 on its way to a 49-20 Quaker Bowl victory last Saturday in Wilmington, Ohio. Hundley, a senior quarterback, was 20-for-28 for 152 yards in the passing department and rushed for 130 yards on 28 carries. He was involved in 56 of 60 plays and gained all but four of Earlham's yards.

ANDREW JENSEN — University of Jamestown (Jamestown, N.D.), 2015 Douglas graduate: Jensen was credited with one solo tackle and three assists for the Jimmies Saturday in their 55-7 loss at home against No. 1 ranked NAIA foe Saint Francis (Fort Wayne, Ind.). Two of Jensen's tackles were behind the line of scrimmage.

CROSS COUNTRY

Recommended Stories For You

LINDSEY ADAMS — University of Nevada, 2015 Douglas graduate: Adams defended her individual title at the Nature's Bakery Nevada Twilight Classic last Friday at Shadow Mountain Park in Sparks. Adams was clocked at 14:41 over the 4,000-meter course (2.49 miles) as she reached the finish in a virtual dead heat with Wolf Pack teammates Hiley Dobbs and Stefanie Ortega. The Wolf Pack run again on Sept. 16 at the Sundodger Invitational in Seattle.

AMBER TAYLOR — William Jessup University (Rocklin, Calif.), 2014 Douglas graduate: The senior finished 30th at the Nature's Bakery Nevada Twilight Classic in a time of 18:28 over 4,000 meters.

EMMA HERRON — William Jessup University, 2016 Sierra Lutheran graduate: Herron, a sophomore, finished 31st at the Nature's Bakery Nevada Twilight Classic in a time of 18:46 over 4,000 meters.

SOCCER

ALEXIS VON SCHOTTENSTEIN — Menlo College (Atherton, Calif.), 2015 Douglas graduate: Von Schottenstein scored in the 87th minute to break a 1-all tie and lift the Oaks to a 2-1 win in their season home opener against the University of Antelope Valley on Aug. 29. The goal was the sixth of her career at Menlo.

Editor's note: Please send an email to Dave Price at dprice@recordcourier.com if a student-athlete has been left out.