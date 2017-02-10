Douglas grad helps Humboldt win big | RecordCourier.com

Here is a breakdown on Carson Valley athletes who have graduated from high school and now compete in college:

SOFTBALL

KELLY SONNEMANN — Humboldt State University (Arcata, Calif.), 2014 Douglas graduate — Sonnemann hit from the No. 2 spot in the order and helped the Lumberjacks go 5-0 to win the Desert Stinger Tournament championship in Las Vegas. On Saturday, the junior played catcher and hit 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, three RBI and three runs scored for the Lumberjacks in their 17-5 win over New Mexico Highlands Saturday. She doubled one run home in the second inning and added a two-run double to right field in the sixth inning. Later on Saturday, Sonnemann started in left field and went 0-for-2 with one run scored and one RBI as the Lumberjacks defeated Augustana, 10-1. On Friday, she went 1-for-1 with two walks and three runs scored. She was 0-for-2 in Humboldt State’s 6-1 win over Minot State in the championship game on Sunday at Majestic Park. Humboldt State is scheduled to host Chico State in a four-game series starting today.

KALI SARGENT — University of Nevada, 2015 Douglas graduate — Sargent is one of five pitchers listed on the roster for the Wolf Pack, who open their season today with games against Tennessee-Martin and Southern Illinois at the Southeastern Louisiana Lion Classic in Hammond, La.

BASKETBALL

CORRYNE MILLETT — College of San Mateo (San Mateo, Calif.), 2015 Douglas graduate: Millett had a double-double Friday night with 14 points and 15 rebounds in San Mateo’s 66-63 loss at home against Las Positas. Millett shot 6-for-11 from the field and grabbed eight of those rebounds on the offensive end.

Editor’s note: Please send an email to Dave Price at dprice@recordcourier.com if a student-athlete has been left out.