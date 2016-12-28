Douglas girls top Alvarez, 41-24 | RecordCourier.com

Taylynn Kizer and Madi Smalley combined to score 12 points in the fourth quarter Wednesday morning to help the Douglas High girls basketball team pull away to a 41-24 win over Alvarez at the 18th annual Monterey Bay Sweet 16 Holiday Tournament in Seaside, Calif.

Douglas (4-8) outscored the Eagles from Salinas, Calif. 16-4 in the final quarter to break up what had been a close contest. Kizer scored six of her seven points, including a 3 ball, during that run. Smalley finished with a game-high 14, six in the fourth quarter. Hailey Hughes also contributed eight points for the Tigers, who play again Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at Seaside High School.

Jay’onah Chaboya scored seven points to lead Alvarez (2-7). The score was tied 16-all at halftime.

Note: Alvarez High School is named for Everett Alvarez Jr., who was born Dec. 23, 1937 in Salinas, a former U.S. Navy pilot known for having endured nearly nine years of captivity during the Vietnam War. He was shot down on Aug. 5, 1964 in what was a retaliatory mission after the Gulf of Tonkin incident and released on Feb. 12, 1973, one of the longest periods of POW captivity in American military history. More recently, Alvarez has served as deputy director of the Peace Corps and former deputy administrator of the Veterans Administration.