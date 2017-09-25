Douglas girls tie Manogue

A defensive-minded game plan, coupled with a late goal, paid off for the Bishop Manogue girls soccer team in its 1-1 Sierra League tie at Douglas on Saturday.

Even though Douglas (5-0-2 league, 10-0-2 overall) remained unbeaten on the season, the Tigers fell two points behind league-leading Galena, a 7-1 winner against Carson on Saturday.

Manogue (2-4-1, 2-7-1) employed a 1-4-4-1 formation that used a four-player defensive line backed by a sweeper and challenged the Tigers offensively from start to finish.

"They played their formation very well and we were not able to penetrate it," Douglas coach Rick Smith said of the Miners.

Peri Buck converted a penalty kick in the second half that put the Tigers on top 1-0 in a matchup between programs that met for the 2015 Northern 4A Region Tournament championship (Manogue won 1-0 in a snow blizzard at Carson High School).

Manogue came back to tie the score off a free kick inside the final two minutes.

Recommended Stories For You

Jordan Smith turned in a stellar performance at goalkeeper for the Tigers, according to Smith.

"Jordan had a couple of big saves for us," he said.

Molly Coverley also played well in the midfield, the coach added.

Douglas posted a 5-0 win in the junior varsity contest.

The Tigers, who hosted Damonte Ranch in another league contest on Friday, are scheduled to face Wooster Thursday at 3:30 p.m. at Greater Nevada Field in Reno.