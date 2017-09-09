Tigers’ girls tennis tops Hug

Each of the Douglas High girls tennis team's 17 members played Thursday afternoon in a 14-4 Northern 4A conference win against Hug in Reno.

"All players played very well," coach Dan Hannah noted after the Tigers improved their season record to 3-1.

Three of those 17 players saw action for the first time this season and all but one won at least one set. Four won their first set of the season and two won for the first time in their high school career, Hannah added.

Angelica Canas-Jessica Ochoa went 2-0 in doubles. Natalie Alexander-Haley Doughty won their sole match on the day.

In doubles, four new players were paired with veteran mentors Hannah pointed out. Lori Ramm, Avalon Montanucci, Reagan Merriam, and Sandra Cubillo won their doubles matches with their "mentors."

Lauren Wilsey, the sole player to participate in all three rounds, went 2-1

on the day. Alexa Meza went 1-1 in singles, while Alina Munsdeane went 0-2 in singles in her career debut to competitive tennis.