Douglas girls tennis top Carson

Douglas survived a close match on Thursday at Carson, winning 10-8, the final Douglas point coming on a tiebreaker decision in the final match on the courts: Kari Coziahr vs. Emily McCaskill.

Coziahr had to fight hard against her Carson rivals, winning the three sets by scores of 6-4, 6-0, 7-6 (7-4).

The doubles team of Shelby Casaus-Kelsey Carlson won two of their three sets on the day, as did Nikki Alexander and the doubles team of Natalie Alexander-Haley Doughty.

Maureen Brennan-Amanda Shaffer rounded out the Douglas scoring.

Lauren Wilsey put in her best performance of the day against Carson's No. 1 singles, Rebecca Trejo, winning three games, although she also took three games against Emily McCaskill earlier in the match.

Douglas ended its regular season with a 7-4 conference record, good for the No. 6 seed in the Northern 4A Region Tournament this week.