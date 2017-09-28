Douglas girls tennis splits with Galena, Wooster

Even though Kari Coziahr swept her three singles sets for the Douglas High girls tennis team at home on Tuesday, the Tigers fell on the short end of an 11-7 score against Northern 4A conference rival Galena.

Douglas dropped to 6-4 in conference coming into its final regular season match on Thursday at Carson. Meanwhile, Galena (9-1) locked up the No. 2 seed for the region tournament next week. Douglas will be the No. 5 seed.

"It was a tough day against a very good team," Douglas coach Dan Hannah noted.

Coziahr (21-5 season record) only dropped five games against Galena during action on the Lampe Park courts, including a noteworthy 6-3 victory against Brooke Gallaway (20-9).

Nikki Alexander won two of her three singles sets. Her season record in singles improved to 16-10.

The Tigers' doubles team of Shelby Casaus and Shelby Carlson won two of their three sets, losing only in the first round, 6-3. Casaus and Carlson outlasted Ellise Hansen and Riley Watkins in the third round, 7-6 (7-5 tie-breaker).

On Monday, Douglas posted a 14-4 win over Wooster in a makeup match at Lampe Park.

Coziahr and the doubles team of Amanda Shaffer-Maureen Brennan were 3-0 on the day. Carlson-Casaus and Haley Doughty-Natalie Alexander were 2-0 in their doubles sets, while Nikki Alexander was 2-0 in singles.

Jessica Ochoa-Angelica Canas picked up a 7-6 doubles win on a tiebreaker (6-4). Lauren Wilsey was also 1-1.

Reagan Merriam, Alexa Meza and the doubles team of Lori Ramm-Avalon Montanucci lost their matches as each of the Tigers players participated in the match, Hannah pointed out.