Douglas girls tennis advance in regional play

Douglas High girls tennis players went 4-2 on the first day of the NIAA Northern 4A Regional Tournament Tuesday at Bishop Manogue High School in Reno.

Kari Coziahr, the No. 7 singles seed, won 6-0, 6-0, earning the right to play No. 10 seed Rose Berry of Bishop Manogue in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Dominique Alexander, seeded 13th, won 6-0, 6-0 against her Wooster opponent. Lauren Wilsey lost 6-0, 6-0 to Manogue's Berry.

In doubles, No. 7 Kelsey Carlson and Shelby Casaus beat a Damonte Ranch team, 6-1, 6-0. Haley Doughty and Natalie Alexander won 6-0, 6-0 and advanced to face a quarterfinal match against Reno's No. 1 seeded Jazlynn Parker and Jillian Rovetti in the quarterfinals.

Maureen Brennan and Amanda Shaffer lost to Manogue's 13th-seeded Gabrielle DeJong and Olivia Pane, 6-4, 4-6, 6-7 (4). Both teams had a chance to serve for the match but failed, before the Miners won in the tiebreaker.

"I have never seen Maureen or Amanda play nearly as well, singly or as a pair, as they played in this match," Douglas coach Dan Hannah said. "Both teams battled to the end. The overall level of play was excellent and these two teams were almost perfectly matched."

Recommended Stories For You

BOYS

All four of the Douglas entries in the boys tournament came up short in their opening-round matches on Wednesday at Manogue.

Chase Jackson played tough in his singles match against No. 11 seeded Garrett Scheid of Damonte Ranch, 6-3, 7-6 (4). Zach Unger lost his match against No. 6 seeded Dexter Witmer of Galena, 6-2, 6-0.

In doubles, Range Chapman and Austin Clutts lost to Reed's No. 14 seeded Brennan Gilmore and Kameron Saublea, 6-2, 6-3. Bryce Unger and Teegan Valenzuela lost to Reno's sixth-seeded Davis Ault and Wyatt Watson, 6-0, 6-1.