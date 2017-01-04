Douglas girls run past Hug | RecordCourier.com

Madison Smalley scored 15 points and Hailey Hughes 12 Tuesday night as the Douglas High girls basketball team cruised to a 56-12 victory at home against Hug, 56-12.

Hughes scored 10 points in the first half to help Douglas (5-9 overall, 2-3 league) take a 29-6 halftime lead in the Northern 4A cross-over game at Randy Green Court. Smalley scored 12 of the Tigers’ 20 points in the third quarter.

The 56-point total was a season-high for the Tigers, who previously had 44 points in a win against Fernley on Dec. 19.

Hannah Carr also had eight points and Taylynn Kizer seven for the Tigers. Kizer converted a pair of 3-pointers, the last a shot from the top of the key to beat the third quarter buzzer.

Alexa Moss, Kevyn Reid and Kizer contributed 3-pointers as the Tigers surged to a 19-2 lead after one quarter.

Douglas will face tall challenges in its next two games, starting tonight with a home game against Reno followed by a trip to Sierra League-leading Bishop Manogue on Tuesday.