Douglas girls rally for win | RecordCourier.com

Hannah Carr scored 14 of her game-high 20 points in the second half Friday night to help Douglas rally for an important 43-42 winter homecoming victory against Galena at Randy Green Court.

Douglas (4-6 league, 6-12 overall) trailed by as many as 10 points in the third quarter, however, the Tigers mounted a comeback to remain in a tie for second-place with Carson in the Sierra League.

Rebounding was ultimately the difference for the Tigers, who grabbed 38 rebounds, 19 of which came on the offensive end. Eleven of those offensive rebounds came after halftime, often giving the Tigers two and three shots at the basket.

Carr had a double-double with 12 rebounds (eight offensive) to go with her 20 points. The 5-foot-11 sophomore scored seven in the fourth quarter, including a layup that gave the Tigers a 42-38 lead with 1:45 to go.

Madi Smalley scored six points in the fourth quarter and finished with nine for the night.

Galena (3-7, 6-11) led 23-14 at halftime and 30-20 after Jose Peck scored on a layup with 3:05 left in the third quarter. Carr converted a three-point play and Taylynn Kizer drained a 3-pointer, assisted by Molly Coverley, to spark a rally that brought the Tigers to within 32-28 at the end of three quarters. Hailey Hughes scored on a layup, assisted by Smalley, to put the Tigers on top, 37-36 with 5:22 left. The Tigers never trailed again.

Peck led the Grizzlies with 13 points, including three 3-pointers in the first half. Kristin Farrell also scored 12 for the Grizzlies, including a pair of 3-pointers in the second quarter. Reilly Moss scored six of her 11 points in the fourth quarter.