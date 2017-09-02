Douglas girls prevail in tie-breaker over Lancers

This time, the Douglas High girls tennis team was on the winning end of a dramatic match.

For the second time in as many weeks, the Tigers had a match decided by a tie-breaker as they pulled out a 10-9 Northern 4A win at Spanish Springs on Thursday.

Douglas (2-1 conference) won four of six sets in the tie-breaker round and reversed its 10-9 tie-breaker loss to open the season at McQueen on Aug. 24. Thursday's score was tied after each of the three rounds in regulation.

Senior Kari Coziahr was 3-0 from the Tigers' No. 1 singles position, capped by a clutch 10-8 win over Spanish Springs junior Emma Gill in the tie-breaker round.

Nikki Alexander, a junior, also went 3-0 and won her tie-breaker set 7-1 over Sarah Griffin.

In doubles, Kelsey Carlson and Shelby Casaus were 3-0 with a 7-3 tie-breaker win over the Cougars' Emily Horner and Holly Wyatt.

Douglas earned a critical tie-breaker point when Maureen Brennan-Natalie Alexander bested Raegan Brown-Kendall Caster, 7-4. Earlier, the Spanish Springs duo took a 6-0 win in the first round after Alexander was forced to retire due to illness, according to coach Dan Hannah.

The Tigers' Haley Doughty and Amanda Shaffer lost three straight doubles sets, although two of those losses came by 7-6 and 7-5 scores.

Lauren Wilsey was 0-3, however, Hannah pointed out that she won eight games against "good singles competition."

Reagan Merriam and Lori Ramm teamed with Brennan in the two sets when Natalie Alexander sat out.

"This was only the second time they've played in a competitive tennis match," Hannah said of Merriam and Ramm. "They acquitted themselves very well under Maureen's guidance."

The Douglas girls host Reed in another conference match Tuesday at 3 p.m. on the Lampe Park courts.