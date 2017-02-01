Douglas girls move into second-place tie | RecordCourier.com

Taylynn Kizer scored 26 points and Hannah Carr 17 Tuesday night to lead the Douglas Tigers to a key 56-37 win at home against Damonte Ranch.

Douglas (5-8, 8-14) surged for 22 points in the third quarter to take control at Randy Green Court and went on to secure a win that moved the Tigers into a second-place tie in the Sierra League standings with Carson and Galena.

Kizer, a freshman guard, scored 10 points in the third quarter and finished the night with five 3-pointers. Carr scored 11 points in the second half. Hailey Hughes added seven points, five rebounds and two blocked shots, while Madison Smalley had six points, 10 rebounds and six steals.

The game’s key sequence came early in the third quarter after Alexis Wright converted a three-point play to bring Damonte Ranch (4-9, 4-14) within 23-21. The Tigers answered with a 10-0 run, sparked by a steal that Smalley turned into a layup. Smalley grabbed a rebound on the defensive end, which led to Kizer’s pass to a wide-open Hughes underneath the basket. Smalley fed an inside pass to Kizer for another layup and Carr hit a jumper off a spin move that pushed the Douglas advantage to 33-21 with 3:52 left in the third quarter. Kizer hit her last two 3-balls, assisted by Kevyn Reid, during a 10-2 run that bridged the third and fourth quarters.

The Tigers also received a spark in the first half from Molly Coverley with a pair of assists and Harmony Laney with two steals.

Alexis Wright finished with 12 points and eight rebounds for Damonte Ranch.