Douglas girls head to Monterey Bay | RecordCourier.com

Despite its sub-.500 season record right now, the Douglas High girls basketball team finds itself in good position as far as the Sierra League standings are concerned.

That is, Douglas (1-3 league, 3-6 overall) is tied for second-place with three other teams in a race that figures to be competitive until the end of the regular season in February.

The four-way tie includes Galena, Wooster, Carson and Douglas; oh, and by the way, the regular season ends on Feb. 10 when the Tigers host Carson in a rivalry game.

Meanwhile, Douglas has four games coming up Monday through Thursday at the 18th annual Monterey Bay Sweet 16 Holiday Tournament in Seaside, Calif.

All games will be played at Seaside High School, where Douglas opens Monday at 6:30 p.m. against the Seaside Spartans (1-6).

Teams representing three states are entered in the tournament, including Alisal (Salinas, Calif.), Alvarez (Salinas), Castilleja (Palo Alto, Calif.), El Cerrito, Calif., Estrella (Avondale, Ariz.), Exeter, Calif., Fresno, Calif., Hillsdale (San Mateo, Calif.), Mills (Millbrae, Calif.), Sierra (Tollhouse, Calif.), Whitney (Rocklin, Calif.), San Lorenzo Valley (Felton, Calif.), Scotts Valley, Calif., Salinas and host-Seaside.

Douglas plays again on Tuesday against the winner or loser of the Salinas-Sierra game. The Salinas Cowboys are bringing a 6-0 season record into the tournament.

The Tigers are coming off a come-from-behind 44-42 victory at home this past Monday night against Fernley. Hannah Carr and Madi Smalley combined to score 12 points in the fourth quarter as the Tigers rallied from a 40-31 deficit in the final five minutes. Carr scored on a putback with 12 seconds left to break a 42-all tie and lift the Tigers to their win.

Douglas returns to its league schedule on Jan. 3 with a cross-over game at home against Hug, followed by a Jan. 6 game at home against Reno and Jan. 10 against defending Sierra League champion Bishop Manogue.

Manogue (4-0 league, 7-0) has already logged big wins over Reno and Reed and remains the clear favorite to defend its league title. The Miners also reign as two-time defending region tournament champions.