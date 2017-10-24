Douglas girls fourth at league meet

Maya Smith, Addison Gregory and Baylee Wood emerged as top-20 individuals pace the Douglas High girls team Friday at the Sierra League Cross Country Championships in Reno.

Douglas finished fourth in the girls team standings with 84 points in the final tune-up before the Northern 4A Region Championships this coming Friday in Sparks. Damonte Ranch won the team title with 50 points, ahead of Bishop Manogue's 60 and Carson's 69.

Smith, a junior, placed ninth with a time of 21:39 for 5,000 meters at Rancho San Rafael Park. Gregory placed 13th (22:11) and Wood 16th (22:27). Leslee Alaniz placed 22nd (23:22) and Hannah Corgan 24th (23:37) to round out the Tigers' team scoring.

Wooster's Eliana Ornelas was the individual winner in 20:29, followed by Carson's Rheanna Fallini-Jackson (20:33).

In the boys race, Sean Dunkelman took third-place (17:54) to lead Douglas. Freshman Soma Baligad placed 23rd (19:19), Brandon Koyama 31st (19:39), Calvin Doerr 33rd (19:46), while Cody Jackson and Keagan Anderson came in 38th and 39th with identical times of 20:12. The Tigers finished fifth as a team with 119 points. Galena outdistanced Carson by a 40-63 score to win the team title, while Bishop Manogue and Damonte Ranch finished with 64 points (Manogue was awarded third-place on the sixth-runner tie-breaker).

Galena senior Carson Leavitt was the individual winner with a 17:21 effort.

Looking ahead to the region meet at Shadow Mountain Sports Complex, the top three teams and five individuals from non-qualifying teams will advance to the state championships on Nov. 4 at the same site.

On Oct. 17, Leah Ramsey-Kruse placed fourth in the girls race during the Spanish Springs JV Invitational at Golden Eagle Park in Sparks. She ran a time of 23:15 for 5,000 meters. Madilynne Cox placed 14th (24:42), Zoe Brown 21st (25:11), Casey Peck 22nd (25:19) and Emily Nanse 23rd (25:25). Freshman Chad Maricich placed 24th for the Douglas boys in 20:23.