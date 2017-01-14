Douglas girls fall in fourth quarter | RecordCourier.com

Sparked by a surge to start the fourth quarter on Friday night, Damonte Ranch rallied for an important 39-37 Sierra League girls basketball victory against Douglas in Reno.

Damonte Ranch (3-10 overall, 3-5 league) scored seven unanswered points in the opening three minutes of the fourth quarter to turn a 30-24 deficit into a 31-30 lead and the Mustangs went on to pick up a win at home against Douglas (5-12, 2-6).

The Mustangs are now riding a three-game win streak and stand alone in second-place in the Sierra League standings, one game ahead of Douglas, Carson and Galena in what has developed into a four-way race for three playoff berths.

Earlier, Douglas trailed 10-9 after one quarter and came to take a 19-13 halftime lead.