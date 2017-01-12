Douglas girls face key test at Damonte | RecordCourier.com

Never mind those back-to-back losses this past week against Reno and Bishop Manogue.

For the Douglas High girls basketball team, the real season gets under way Friday night with 5:15 p.m. contest against Sierra League rival Damonte Ranch. The two teams are locked in a three-way tie, along with Carson, for second-place in the league standings.

Douglas (2-5 league, 5-11 overall) absorbed a 76-17 defeat Tuesday against Bishop Manogue in Reno. Manogue (7-0, 11-2) is the two-time defending region champion and the runner-up in 2012-14 behind Reno. Reno, a region finalist each of those five years, posted a 52-18 win at Douglas last Friday.

Upcoming games against Damonte Ranch, Wooster, Galena and Carson will determine the Tigers’ prospects for the playoffs as four of those teams are expected to compete for the league’s No. 2 seed into the region tournament. Carson pulled out a key 45-41 win against Galena on Tuesday.

While Damonte Ranch is coming off a 44-32 win Tuesday against Wooster, the Mustangs are still with all-league point guard Alexus Hunter, who is reportedly out for the season after going down with a knee injury in their season opening game against Reed.