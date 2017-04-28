Douglas falls in walk-off at Wooster | RecordCourier.com

The Wooster Colts scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to pull out a 6-5 walk-off Northern 4A baseball win at home against the Douglas Tigers on Thursday afternoon.

Douglas (8-10 league, 11-12 overall) held leads of 2-0, 4-2 and 5-3, only to see Wooster (9-8, 14-12) rally in the seventh. The Tigers are 1-4 in conference walk-off decisions so far this season.

Tyler Vetter and Jonathan Pitch hit singles to lead off the inning, then Alex Malcolm reached on an error to load the bases with no outs. Tyler Black hit a ground ball single into right field to drive two runs home and tie the score at 5-all. Malcolm scored the winning run when Zac Whitely's ground ball was misplayed for an error.

Jayden Foster pitched 6.0 innings, allowed three runs on five hits with seven strikeouts to help put Douglas in position to win. Haydn Brown absorbed the loss after he took over in relief to start the seventh.

Whitely pitched the final three innings and allowed one run on three hits to earn credit for the win.

Tristan Futch hit a full-count single to drive Foster home with a run in a run that extended the Tigers' lead to 5-3 in the top of the seventh.

Douglas scored twice to go up 4-2 in the fourth inning. Kindel Isham reached on an error, Foster hit an infield single and Brown walked to load the bases and Futch drove two runs home with a two-out single.

Spencer Trivitt tripled to lead off the second inning and Ayden Murphy hit a sacrifice fly to center field to drive in a run that gave the Tigers a 2-0 lead.

Futch went 2-for-4 with three RBI and Foster 2-for-3 to lead the Tigers offensively.

Tyler Black hit 3-for-4 with three RBI to lead the Colts, who held an 8-5 advantage in the hit column.

JUNIOR VARSITY

Douglas scored three runs in the opening two innings and Elijah Hinojosa pitched three-hit ball over six innings in a 4-1 win at home against Wooster on Thursday.

Hinojosa only allowed one unearned run in the sixth inning and finished with 12 strikeouts to earn credit for the win. Justin Stevens struck out two of the three batters he faced in the seventh inning to close out the game.

Sloan Niccoli reached base on an error and Zak Korzeniewski singled then both scored when Camden Brown doubled in the first inning to give the Tigers a lead they never relinquished. In the second inning, Caden Hultberg singled, stole second base and scored on Jonathan Antti's two-out single. Hinojosa tripled and scored on an error in the fourth to account for the final Douglas run.