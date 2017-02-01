Douglas duo sign for future | RecordCourier.com

Two Douglas High School seniors with long-time Carson Valley ties signed letters on Monday afternoon to pursue their respective sports at community colleges in the Pacific Northwest.

Madison Peters signed a softball letter with Bellevue College (Bellevue, Wash.) and Payson Coverley signed to play soccer at Treasure Valley Community College (Ontario, Ore.).

They share a number of similarities in their choices. The four parents are Douglas High graduates: Dan and Sarah Coverley, as well as Pat and Leslie Peters. Dan Coverley was a football standout and state champion wrestler and Patrick Peters was a basketball standout.

Beyond deciding to pursue their sports at community colleges in Oregon and Washington, Peters and Coverley both consider family and education as high priorities.

“I really want to go into ag and science and they have a really strong program … I was looking around at other schools and this happened to be the best one I saw,” Coverley said of Treasure Valley, adding that she tentatively plans to pursue her education at Oregon State University after two years.

Ontario is about 45 minutes driving time away from Caldwell, Idaho, where her older sister, Hannah, has played soccer for the College of Idaho the past two seasons.

“Our teams will actually play each other,” Payson Coverley said, flashing a smile. “I’m excited about that.”

On the other hand, Peters is pursuing her goal to become an educator.

“I’m studying elementary education, so I’m excited to go up there for that,” she said.

Peters has put in extensive time as a volunteer at C.C. Meneley Elementary School to meet teaching internship requirements for Douglas High. Meneley sixth grade teacher Janine Mello, herself a product of Douglas County schools, has supervised Peters during the internship.

“We collaborated together in order to design small group support and instruction for 23 first-graders while differentiating to provide the most student engagement,” Mello wrote in a letter of recommendation. “I am very impressed with her professional commitment and natural teaching talent. Madison has an amazing attitude about life and school and her drive and determination is contagious.”

Peters, who celebrated her 18th birthday last Wednesday, indicated that she is looking to be part of the pitching staff at Bellevue, a team that has compiled a 431-116 record over the past 12 seasons under coach Leah Francis, who played for University of Washington teams that qualified for the College World Series in 1997 and ‘98.

“They’ve been really successful,” Peters said. “Every year, they’re up near the top (contending for a Northwest Athletic Conference title), so that’s really exciting.”

Coverley was a three-year varsity veteran for Douglas teams that qualified for the state tournament in both 2014 (region championship) and 2015. She earned second-team all-Sierra League recognition as a defender last fall for the Tigers and as a midfielder in 2015.

Coverley was a key defensive player last season for the Tigers, who finished with a 10-8-1 record but only allowed eight goals in their final seven games. And, moving forward, that is her preference as far as playing for the Treasure Valley Chukar (11-7-2 last season).

“I don’t know what position they want me to play, but I’m hoping to play defense,” Coverley said. “That’s the position I played last season, but I also play midfield so I could move if they wanted me to.”