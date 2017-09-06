Douglas defense plays well in loss

Give credit to the Douglas High defensive unit for its performance on Friday night.

After producing a number of big plays through three quarters, however, the Tigers simply ran out of gas as Reed sprinted off to a 34-6 non-conference victory in Sparks.

Reed (2-0 overall) scored 27 points on four successive possessions during a span of eight minutes in the third and fourth quarters. Douglas (0-2) only trailed 7-6 before the Raiders broke through to score their second touchdown in the final minute of the third quarter.

"We played great defense for three quarters," Douglas coach Ernie Monfiletto noted. "We just need to finish."

Among the top performers on the defensive side were Kane Hoyopatubbi with three interceptions and five tackles, Jayden Foster with 14 tackles (11 solo), Chris Flores six tackles (three solo), Austin Aiken four tackles, Alex Rice four tackles and Christopher Merritt two tackles. Flores and Merritt were credited with quarterback sacks.

Reed's first two touchdowns came on trick plays when senior running back josiah Schmidt threw scoring passes of 16 and 3 yards. The second pass, caught by Eric Schmitz-Moran, came on a fourth down play from the 3.

Reed has won five region championships in seven years and has reached the finals in each of the last seven years. The Raiders are 33-10 all-time against Douglas, with 16 straight wins in regular season and postseason play. The time Douglas defeated Reed was 40-13 during the 2008 regular season.

Offensively speaking

Likewise, Reed's defense was dominant, setting the tone from the start when it held the Tigers to three-and-out on negative yardage on their opening possession of the night.

Douglas, which has 10 new starters on its offensive unit, got on the scoreboard in the second quarter when junior wide receiver Devon White caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Hunter Hickey. The touchdown was White's fourth of the season and he finished the night with five receptions for 38 yards.

Hickey finished the night 7-for-26 passing with two interceptions and 53 yards. The senior quarterback rushed for 18 yards. Douglas was limited to 94 yards rushing, led by Dakota Lowden with 56 yards on 22 carries.

Through two games — including a 56-32 loss against Rigby on Aug. 26 at the Rocky Mountain Rumble in Pocatello, Idaho — the Tigers have scored 26 of their 38 points in the first half. They have not scored in the third quarter in either game. The Tigers were limited to five yards

NEXT UP

Douglas is set for its home opener and second annual Military Tribune Night this Friday against Spanish Springs, The Northern 4A cross-over game that kicks off at 7 p.m.

As part of the Military Tribute Night ceremony, each of the Tigers' 39 players will escort a veteran or active military member who has been selected from the community.

"We believe it's important to pay respect to the people who have served and defended our country," Monfiletto said in a 2016 interview. "This is something we want to do every year right around 9/11."

Spanish Springs is 1-1 and coming off a 42-7 win at home last Friday against Foothill (Palo Cedro, Calif.). The Cougars lost their opener on Aug. 26, 43-0, against Rocky Mountain (Meridian, Idaho) as part of the Rocky Mountain Rumble.

Douglas defeated Spanish Springs 24-6 in the first-round of the region playoffs last year. The Tigers hold a 6-4 lead in the all-time series against Spanish Springs.