Douglas continues conference win streak | RecordCourier.com

The Douglas High swimming and diving team extended its streak of dual meet victories Saturday with Northern 4A conference victories against Bishop Manogue and Damonte Ranch Saturday at the Carson Valley Swim Center.

On the girls side of the double dual meet, Douglas edged out Manogue 177-130 and Damonte Ranch 250-22. The Tigers' boys bested Manogue 191.50-95.50 and Damonte Ranch 150-26.

The Douglas girls have now won 86 consecutive conference dual meets and the boys have won 71 straight.

GIRLS

Douglas won a close race in the 200 medley relay as Kaela Forvilly, Sarah Hyatt, Lilyanne Bickmore and Kaila Duffy was timed in 2:03.46. Manogue was second in 2:04.48.

From an individual standpoint, Forvilly was a double winner as the junior took the 100 freestyle (1:03.59), while teammate Delphena Hyatt placed third (1:07.70). Forvilly won the 100 backstroke (1:04.82), ahead of freshman Cailey Tollman (1:08.58).

Tollman emerged as the victor in a close 500 freestyle race, as she clocked a 5:44.38 to narrowly edge out Allison Kilikowski (5:44.51) of Manogue, who recently signed with Whitworth University in Washington.

Taylor Sullivan placed second in the 200 freestyle (2:10.09), behind only Manogue sophomore Mallory Hart (2:07.10). Hart also won the 100 butterfly (1:03.59), ahead of Duffy (1:08.07).

Douglas swept the top three places in the 200 individual medley, led by senior Kayla Ruffo (2:33.70), followed by Emma Price (2:45.50) and Bickmore (2:46.33).

Bickmore, Sullivan, Forvilly and Duffy combined to win the 200 freestyle relay (1:49.61).

Duffy placed second in the 50 freestyle (27.69), close behind Manogue sophomore Rika Welsh (26.85).

Sullivan took first-place in the 100 breaststroke (1:15.12), while Sarah Hyatt placed third (1:19.22) and Ruffo fourth (1:20.84) to provide important points that helped the Tigers pull away in the team scoring.

Jessica Withrow led the Douglas divers with her score of 140.85, followed by Emily Hillman (135.70) and Olivia Tahti (122.30).

BOYS

The day's closest race was the 100 freestyle, where Manogue's Sam Dericco touched out the Tigers' Kade Forbes, as both finished together in 53.20.

Joey Smithen and Joe Sullivan waged a close duel to go 1-2 in the 200 I.M. with respective times of 2:06.53 and 2:06.77. Smithen took first-place in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.09).

Douglas swept the top four places in the 100 butterfly, led by Justin Hight (57.13), just ahead of Sullivan (58.05).

Hight came back later in the meet to win the 100 backstroke (57.59), followed closely by Manogue sophomore Sam Deruse (57.78).

Deruse won the 500 freestyle (5:04.76), while Taylor Knowles (5:22.66) took second-place.

Josh Smithen won the 50 freestyle (23.51) as he just touched out Manogue's Erik Jamie (23.59).

Josh Smithen clocked a 1:52.66 to win the 200 freestyle by nearly 10 seconds. Jayden Forbes placed third (2:05.41).

Douglas won the 200 freestyle relay as Joey Smithen, Hight, Josh Smithen and Sullivan combined on a time of 1:32.84. Josh Smithen, Hunter Richardson Hight and Sullivan won the 400 freestyle relay in a season-best time of 3:29.83. Alex Lanningham led the Douglas divers with his score of 128.45, ahead of Matthew Armbrust (85.30).