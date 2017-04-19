Douglas-Carson rodeo club competes well at home | RecordCourier.com

The Douglas-Carson High School Rodeo enjoyed a number of highlights on its home stage Saturday and Sunday when the Nevada High School Rodeo Association made its annual stop at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.

Douglas-Carson club member Corley Raper took third-place in barrel racing with a time of 17.955 seconds, one-half second behind Makenah Faircloth of Las Vegas in first-place (17.472).

Brynn Lehman rode to fourth-place in pole bending with a 21.208 clocking. She also finished 14th in barrels with a time of 18.512.

Katie Cullen placed sixth in girls cutting (70.0 points) and sixth in reined cow horse (139 points).

Raper finished ninth in goat tying (9.010).

In the junior high rodeo, Lander Smith of Douglas-Carson won cute dogging with a time of 4.860 seconds. Smith also took fifth in boys goat tying (16.870).

Mckenzie Raper combined with Ali Norcutt of Fallon to capture first-place in team roping with a 19.210 clocking.

Ashley Fitzpatrick and Mckenzie Raper placed third and fourth in barrel racing with respective times of 18.171 and 18.525. Raper also placed third in girls goat tying (9.200), fourth in breakaway roping (6.350) and fourth in pole bending (22.239).

The Nevada high school season continues with the Washoe County Rodeo, which starts today at the Reno Livestock Events Center.

Looking ahead on the schedule, the state junior high school and high school final rodeo will be held May 25-29 in Winnemucca.

Top qualifiers in each event will move on to compete at national events. The Junior High School National Finals Rodeo will be held June 18-24 in Lebanon, Tenn., the Silver State International Rodeo on July 3-8 in Winnemucca and the High School National Finals Rodeo on July 16-22 in Gillette, Wyo.

The season began in September in White Pine County, took a two-month break in December and January, then resumed with the spring schedule in February.