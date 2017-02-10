Douglas-Carson games postponed | RecordCourier.com

A winter storm forced postponement of the Douglas-Carson high school basketball games on Friday night.

The regular season-ending boys and girls games were tentatively rescheduled for Saturday, with start times of 3 p.m. for the varsity girls and 5 p.m. for the varsity boys. The junior varsity and freshman games will not be made up, according to school officials.

The Northern 4A Region Tournament is scheduled to start on Tuesday for the boys and Wednesday for the girls. The Douglas boys are already locked into fourth-place in the Sierra League and an opening round game Tuesday at Spanish Springs. The Douglas and Carson girls were tied for second-place in the Sierra League coming into their game, with the winner earning a home game to start the region tournament on Wednesday.

The region semifinals are scheduled to be played Thursday and Friday followed by the finals on Saturday at Carson High School.