Douglas boys soccer work out | RecordCourier.com

Douglas High boys soccer coach Chase Zumpft has announced dates for the program's voluntary summer workout schedule.

Fitness sessions will be held Monday and Thursdays from 7-8:30 a.m. on the high school track through Aug. 4, while sessions for goalkeepers will be held Wednesday and Fridays from 6-8 p.m. on the high school soccer field.

Participants need to bring running shoes as well as cleats. They also need to complete preseason workout forms, which are available at the school's Tiger Cage, and also have completed their physicals.

Zumpft is entering his second season as head coach of the Tigers' boys program.

Contact Zumpft at Czumpft86@Gmail.com for information.